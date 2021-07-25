‘Dexter’ Revival Trailer: Dexter’s Hunger For Killing Returns In ‘New Blood’ — Watch

Dexter Morgan still has that ‘urge’ and it’s not going away. The first trailer for the upcoming revival — ‘Dexter: New Blood’ — has been released, and Dexter fears his past is coming for him.

Dexter Morgan has a new life when the revival — officially titled Dexter: New Blood — begins. He’s now going by the name Jim Lindsay and works as a sales associate at Fred’s Fish & Game in a small New York town. “It’s been a whirlwind,” Dexter tells his therapist in the trailer. “I’ve always had my demons so I went away. But sometimes, I have an urge too strong to ignore.”

That urge? The urge to kill. Dexter may have started over and become a different person, but he’s deep down the same guy we all know and love.

Dexter lives in constant fear that someone is going to find out who he really is. Once that happens, he knows that will be it for him. In this small town of Iron Lake, New York, it looks like he’s even found love with a woman named Angela Bishop. They get cozy for a brief moment in the trailer.

“The Dark Passenger awaits,” the tagline in the trailer says. “You can hide from our past, but you can’t run away.”

The special event series will premiere on November 7 at 9 p.m. on Showtime. Dexter: New Blood is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura in the Dexter series finale. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.

Michael C. Hall returns to the role of Dexter Morgan in the upcoming revival series. The cast also includes Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and Clancy Brown. John Lithgow and Jennifer Carpenter will also be returning in flashbacks as the Trinity Killer and Deb Morgan. The show is currently in production on 10 one-hour episodes in Western Massachusetts. The trailer was revealed in a virtual panel at Comic-Con@Home.