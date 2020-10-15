‘Dexter’ Star Jennifer Carpenter Breaks Her Silence On Revival: ‘One More Round’

Deb speaks! Jennifer Carpenter shared her thoughts about the ‘Dexter’ revival on Instagram one day after the exciting news was announced.

Jennifer Carpenter, 40, starred as Debra Morgan on the hit Showtime series Dexter throughout its 8-season run. While Deb died in the final season of the series, Jennifer still had something to say about the Dexter revival, which was announced on Oct. 14. She shared a photo on Instagram of two arms tattooed with Deb and Dexter’s faces on them, along with Dexter’s boat Slice of Life and more. “I hope you saved a lil’ room for one more round,” she wrote.

Michael C. Hall, 49, will be returning as TV’s favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan for a 10-episode limited series. The show will production in early 2021, with a premiere date tentatively set for fall 2021. Dexter’s big comeback will be 7 years after the series finale aired in 2013.

Since this is television we’re talking about, anything is possible when it comes to who could return — even if they’re beyond the grave. In the series finale, Deb was shot by Oliver Saxon, a.k.a. the serial killer known as the “Brain Surgeon.” She was taken to the hospital where she suffered a massive stroke that left her in a vegetative state. In an act of mercy, Dexter took his sister off life support. After she died, he carried Deb’s body to his body and buried her at sea. You never know, Deb could return in a flashback!

The Dexter series finale went down in TV history as one of the most controversial series finales ever since most fans did not envision this ending for the beloved serial killer. After Deb’s death, Dexter faked his own death by wrecking his boat. The final scene revealed that Dexter was living a new life — as a lumberjack. Back in 2018, Michael told our sister site Variety that he wasn’t totally opposed to playing Dexter again down the road. “There’ve been little percolations, but nothing that’s felt worth pursuing. It’s an amazing world, and he’s not dead, but I don’t have any immediate, definitive plans to do any of that,” he said at the time.

Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks, said in the Dexter revival announcement: “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”