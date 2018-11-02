Another day, another array of sexy swimsuits from Elizabeth Hurley! Liz revealed more looks from her Maldives vacation, and they were way sexier than her ninja Halloween costume! See the sultry pics!

Hallelujah! Elizabeth Hurley blessed us with not one, but two steamy swimsuit pics taken on her wild vacation to Milaidhoo Island in the Maldives. Can you believe this perfect specimen of a human is 53 years old? We can’t, either! The Royals actress has always been extremely gorgeous, but it’s clear that she’s come into her prime in her fifties. Take these two new photos, for example. She proves that covering up your swimsuit doesn’t mean it’s any less sexy.

In one pic, she’s wearing a form-fitting, blue leopard coverup that coordinates with her tiny bikini bottoms. The sheer top is fitted at the waist and bust, showing ample cleavage and making sure her taut tummy can still be seen. Per usual, these are pieces from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Her second “outfit” comes from a video shared to her Instagram story. She looks beautiful in a light pink coverup that’s cut way low. While we can’t see the bikini top, it’s apparent that it’s definitely skimpy. Notice the gold string sitting below her chest! The video is super saucy. Liz walks toward the camera, smiling, before leaning toward it to show off some cleavage. Scandalous!

In true Liz fashion, her Halloween costume was styled around a swimsuit, too. She was a ninja for Halloween, and while she wouldn’t be a very good one in that outfit, it was definitely sexy. Her costume consisted of a black one-piece swimsuit with a ninja hood. Talk about an easy Halloween costume!

It’s only a matter of time before Liz posts yet another sexy bikini pic on Instagram! Until then, check out some of her sexiest swimsuits ever HERE!