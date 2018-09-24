Elizabeth Hurley, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Showing Off Insane Cleavage In Bathing Suits

Elizabeth Hurley, Kim Kardashian, and more sexy celebs spent the summer rocking cleavage-baring swimsuits! Check out all the pics!

It may be fall now, but that doesn’t mean celebrities have stopped going to the beach. The rich and famous have still been spotted in vacation destinations throughout September, and their bathing suits are as on-point as ever. Take Elizabeth Hurley for example. The Royals star practically lives in swimsuits – she even has her own line of them – and wore a particularly sexy one earlier this month. While at an Austrian retreat, Liz snapped a photo of herself rocking a plunging purple one-piece.

“Four days into my detox retreat at @vivamayr taking ‘the cure’. It’s brutal but I’m beginning to get my mojo back. I’ll be writing about my experiences in @spearsmagazine Swimsuit, of course, by @elizabethhurleybeach,” she captioned the picture of her in the sexy swimsuit. Elizabeth has also been spotted in various Elizabeth Hurley Beach one-piece bathing suits with deep v-necks throughout the warmer months, opting for ones in bright colors like turquoise and banana yellow.

But Elizabeth isn’t the only celeb that loves a low-cut bathing suit! Lili Reinhart made a case for the design in June when she shared a body-positive post encouraging women to embrace their bodies without photoshopping their images. She rocked a green Aerie suit with denim shorts for the post.

“Some days are harder than others to accept your body for how it is. The ‘ideal body’ is often presented to us as looking one particular way… but that’s a concept I hope to help change,” she wrote, adding, “There is not one shape that’s more beautiful than another. We should be exposed to all body types in advertising and media. That’s why I have so much appreciation for Aerie and their representation of all shapes and sizes in their campaigns.”

