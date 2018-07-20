15 Celebs Rocking Sexy Plunging One-Pieces: Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen & More

As hot as bikinis are, these celebs are making one-pieces even hotter! Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham & more are rocking some plunging one-pieces this summer, & we’re into it!

Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and more sexy celebs are disputing the claim that bikinis are hotter than one-pieces by wearing some super hot and revealing one-piece bathing suits! These ladies, and more, have been rocking plunging one-pieces for years, and we’re totally inspired by their summer suit style. Kourtney Kardashian jumped on the trend early in 2016, while vacationing with her kids in Miami Beach. The mom of three wore a bright yellow, low cut suit and later in the day was spotted making an outfit out of the suit by pairing it with jean shorts. The hot mom also rocked another one-piece on that same trip — a blush lace-up suit that showed ample cleavage! We’re loving her choices!

When Chrissy Teigen posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, she left little to the imagination while wearing a deep cut one-piece bathing suit, decorated with peacock feathers. She also rocked a black and white halter one-piece while she was pregnant, and still managed to look better than ever! Another hot mama is Elizabeth Hurley, 53, who looked amazing in a hot pink, caged one-piece bathing suit while lounging on the beach! Then, Ashley Graham is a total bathing suit queen, and she has posed in several plunging one-pieces, showing off her famous curves! The groundbreaking model also has her own swimsuit line with Swimsuits For All that offers flattering cuts for all, and features a number of low-cut, sexy one-piece bathing suits!

When Emily Ratajkowski isn’t just wearing bikini bottoms on the beach, she sometimes rocks a sexy one-piece suit, and isn’t afraid to show some skin in a low-cut piece! The model posed in a doorway donning a super cute light brown one piece that featured high-cut sides and a lot cut neckline. We love this look! Click through our gallery to see more of your fave celebs wearing plunging one-piece swimsuits!