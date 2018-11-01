Gwen Stefani Wants An Engagement Ring From Blake Shelton As Their 3rd Anniversary Approaches

Three cheers for three years! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton have a big milestone coming up, & HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Gwen is hoping for an extra special present.

Could wedding bells be in the future for Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42? For Gwen, she hopes the answer is yes. “Gwen is head over heels in love with Blake, and as they approach their 3 year anniversary in November, there is only one thing she would change about their amazing, loving relationship,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gwen would still love to get married to Blake. She is hoping this anniversary or holiday season, Blake surprises her with a ring,” they added.

A ring would truly be the best Christmas present for Gwen, who is 100% ready to take their relationship to the next level. “While she is happy with the way things are, she also thinks about getting married all the time. She tries not to obsesses about it, wants to be surprised when he does propose, and prays it is only a matter of time before he asks, the source also revealed. HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for the singer for comment.

It would hardly be a surprise if we saw Blake wife Gwen up this holiday season. He is SO smitten! He practically jumped at the chance to talk about her on an Oct. 30 episode of The Voice. When Kameron Marlowe announced he would be singing Bob Marley’s “I Shot the Sheriff,” the judge immediately remarked how the song reminded him of Gwen. “This is my lake song. Me and Gwen go out on the lake in the pontoon and pretend we’re actually out on the ocean.” Awww!

Regardless of whether they plan on trying the knot, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple “recommitted” their love to each other before their anniversary! “It was a sweet, nice conversation that brought tears to Gwen’s eyes and ended with both Blake and Gwen proclaiming their love and devotion to each other as well as making plans for their future together. They talked about the places they still want to go together, holiday plans and all the romantic things they enjoy doing together,” the source said. Cheers to this adorable couple!