Nicki Minaj Claims Rah Ali REALLY Gave Cardi B The Bump On Her Head At NYFW — Not Security Guards

Nicki Minaj spilled the TEA on her NYFW fight with Cardi B during the Oct. 29 episode of QUEEN Radio, and dished all about how ‘LHH: New York’ star, Rah Ali, is really to blame for the massive bruise on Cardi’s head.

Cardi B left the Harper’s Bazaar‘ ICONS party in September with a massive bruise on her head, and the injury was originally blamed on a security guard who was intercepting the fight between Cardi and Nicki Minaj. However, there’s actually someone else to blame for the bump, according to NIcki herself — Love & Hip-Hop New York star, Rah Ali. “For people who don’t know, Rah Ali beat Cardi’s ass real bad,” Nicki said during her QUEEN Radio segment on Oct. 29. “You went home and told people that security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons.”

Nicki knows that people might not believe the story on her word alone, but she made it clear that she’s VERY confident in the story she’s telling. “Anybody that wants to pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you 100 thousand dollars,” she added. ‘Anybody that says that didn’t happened. I would never come up here and lie.” Rumors that Rah may have been the one to give Cardi her NYFW bump started last week, and she seemed to confirm the speculation with a comment on Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina’s, Instagram over the weekend.

“Keep playing with me you dumb B**** and Ima RAG YOU like I did your sister,” Rah wrote. At first, fans simply thought Rah was just looking for attention, but now that Nicki’s added in her two cents, it’s looking like a much more legitimate story!

The fight between Cardi and Nicki broke out at NYFW after Cardi approached Nicki for ‘liking’ a comment about her parenting on social media. Cardi threw a shoe in Nicki’s direction, which is when security stepped in to break things up. It is unclear how or when Rah got involved in the altercation, but Nicki has vehemently denied ever making any reference to Cardi’s parenting.