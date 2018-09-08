Cardi B Slams Nicki Minaj For Talking About Her Baby, ‘Threatening’ Her & More After Fight

After throwing her shoe at Nicki Minaj during a NYFW party, Cardi B took to Instagram to slam the rapper for making comments about her daughter, Kulture.

The drama between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj rages on! After the two rappers fought at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7, Cardi took to her Instagram to slam her rival even further with claims that Nicki spoke ill about her nearly two-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

“I’ve let a lot of s**t slide!” Cardi started off her rant, listing off things Nicki allegedly did to her that she ignored. “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f**kin with them!! I let you talk big shit about me!!”

Cardi continued to say that she had spoken to the “Barbie Tingz” hitmaker directly twice before about their beef, but “every time you copped the plea!!” She then made it known that her real issue stems from words that were allegedly said about her mothering skills and her baby.

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!” Cardi wrote. “I’ve worked to hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!! Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in real life they pussy!! This shit really is for entertainment!!”

The Instagram post came after a near-brawl broke out between the two of them at the New York Fashion Week event. Cardi appeared to be the first to attack, having allegedly thrown one of her red platform heels at Nicki.

The pair were quickly separated, but somehow during the altercation part of Cardi’s dressed ripped from her belt all the way down to the hem, exposing her white thong. It was also reported that Love & Hip Hop: New York star Rah Ali punched the “Bodak Yellow” singer on the head as she was arguing with Nicki. Cardi left the event immediately after the incident, and was spotted with a bump over her left eye as she walked out of the Plaza Hotel barefoot. What a night!