Ariana Grande Shares Touching Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Mac Miller Smiling In A Tuxedo

Ariana Grande proved she has her late ex Mac Miller on her mind when she took to Instagram on Oct. 22 to post a sweet video of him smiling while wearing a tuxedo.

Ariana Grande, 25, is missing her late ex Mac Miller and she proved that when she posted a touching throwback video of him to her Instagram story on Oct. 22. In the short black and white clip, Mac can be seen wearing a tuxedo with his back to the camera before he turns around and smiles. Ariana showed him love by putting a small heart emoji over his arm in the video. The singer also posted a photo after the video that featured a sky full of clouds and included another heart emoji with it.

This is just two of many tribute posts Ariana has been posting for Mac, who died from an apparent overdose back on Sept. 7. The “Love Me Harder” crooner has seemed to be having a very difficult time with his unexpected passing and has been taking time away from the spotlight to deal with her emotions. She already cancelled two performances she had planned, including one for the premiere of Saturday Night Live, and she looked super somber while on the streets of New York when she was seen for the first time after the tragic news about Mac made headlines.

In addition to the devastation from Mac’s passing, Ariana has been going through a tough breakup. She split from fiance Pete Davidson over the Oct. 14 weekend, just four months after the duo got engaged. Although there’s been no reason given for the split, Ariana posted a message that explained she was taking some time away from social media because of the sad time she’s been going through.

We continue to wish Ariana a lot of healing during this tough moment in her life. We hope she finds solace in the good memories she has with Mac and continues feeling the love from her fans.