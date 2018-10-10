Angelina Jolie Fears Brad Pitt May Be Irreplaceable As She Searches To Fill His Void

Even two years after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s breakup, she’s still struggling to fill the space he left in her heart. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE details!

Angelina Jolie may have been the one to pull the plug on her marriage to Brad Pitt two years ago, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still think about her ex. “Angelina is trying to stay as busy as possible to keep her mind off of Brad,” an insider close to the actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She still fears that she will never be able to fill the void in her heart that Brad left behind. For a while, she felt like she was doing better, and that she had overcome her pain. But it all came rushing back — she was really triggered by the recent rumors that Brad had started dating again.”

Although HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY confirmed that there is no truth to the latest dating reports surrounding Brad, it seems that even hearing that he could be moving on was hard for Angie. Although she’s engulfed herself in her kids and work since the split, it simply didn’t prove to be enough, according to our source. So, she’s taken up some new hobbies to keep her mind busy. “She now searches for new, creative ways to stay busy — knitting, writing, reading,” our insider explained. “Anything to pass the time and keep her mind from thinking about him.”

Dating has also not been off the table for Angelina, our source said, but her search to replace Brad has not gone as she planned. “She hasn’t met anyone that she really clicked with that much,” the insider revealed. “She certainly hasn’t come close to falling in love with anyone new. She had no idea when she filed for divorce that she would be stuck wondering if Brad was irreplaceable years later.”

Brad and Angie’s divorce is still far from finalized, as they’re continuing to work on a permanent custody arrangement that pleases them both. They reportedly had a secret meeting at the end of summer to discuss things, but are no closer to coming to a “truce.”