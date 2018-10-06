Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Share Sexy Hotel Room Pics — Making Kourtney Kardashian Jealous?

Sofia Richie were just posted a pic of BF Scott Disick snapping her pic in a hotel. The couple looked hotter than ever, but were they sending a message to Kourtney?

Sofia Richie, 20, and Scott Disick, 35, are definitely still going strong if her latest Instagram picture is any indication. The model posted a picture of her beau taking a picture of her while she sat sexily on a bed on Oct. 6. Sofia was wearing a tiny black dress which just as easily could have been a nightgown. Wonder what went down right after Scott snapped this pic?

The couple has recently spent some time apart as Scott was traveling with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign 3. The family took a trip to NYC to support Kanye West as he performed on Saturday Night Live. Rumors swirled that the exes were possibly getting romantic as they were staying in the same hotel!

So is this pic Sofia’s way of telling Kourt to back off? Scott revealed on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that he wants a fourth baby with his ex and a source close to Sofia, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was not happy with her man. “Sofia thinks it is weird and totally inappropriate to even entertain the idea of having more children with your ex just to maintain continuity in the family. When Scott jokes about the idea, it makes Sofia angry and insecure, she really does not like the idea at all,” the source said.

However it looks like Sofia put Scott in his place and they are back to being happy again. After all, “with Scott always joking about having more kids with Kourtney, that is a big turn off for Sofia,” the source added. Clearly there was nothing “turned off” about this picture!