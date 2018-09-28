Sofia Richie Furious That Scott Wants More Kids With Kourtney — It Makes Her ‘Angry’ & ‘Insecure’

Good Lord! After Scott Disick’s admission that he’d like to have more babies with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, we’re hearing his GF Sofia Richie isn’t too happy.

A new Keeping Up With The Kardashians preview is stirring things up between Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick! In the clip, Kim Kardashian reveals that Scott texted her to say that he wants another baby with Kourtney. Well, we’re hearing EXCLUSIVELY that his current girlfriend, Sofia, 20, is none too thrilled with Scott’s admission. “Sofia gets furious whenever Scott brings up having more kids with Kourtney. And oddly, it comes up all the time,” a source close to the model revealed. “Sofia thinks it is weird and totally inappropriate to even entertain the idea of having more children with your ex just to maintain continuity in the family. When Scott jokes about the idea, it makes Sofia angry and insecure, she really does not like the idea at all.” We kinda don’t blame her!

The KarJenner family has made it clear that they love the idea of Kourtney reuniting with her baby daddy, with Kim and Khloe flooding social media with videos of the two of them sitting together at Kylie’s 21st birthday party a month ago. According to Kim in the KUWTK preview, Kourt wants one more kid, and Scott wants one more kid, so it makes sense that they’d have one together! “They don’t even have to have sex. It could be IVF,” Kim suggests.

The insider continued to tell HL that Sofia definitely isn’t ready for kids, but she still doesn’t like the idea of Scott wanting to have one with Kourtney! “With Scott always joking about having more kids with Kourtney, that is a big turn off for Sofia,” the source said. “While she would love to be a mom one day, and maybe have kids with Scott, it is not going to happen anytime soon and not as long as he thinks he might have more babies with his ex which Sofia thinks is a terrible idea.” Eek!