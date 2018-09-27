Kourtney Kardashian Loves Scott Disick’s ‘Hot’ New Hair, But Is ‘Suspicious’ It’s For Her

Scott’s got a drastic new ‘do! His long locks are gone, and he’s left a buzzcut in its place. So what does Kourtney think about it? His ex is conflicted, a source close to the Kardashian told HL exclusively.

With his new short hairstyle, Scott Disick, 35, looked almost unrecognizable when he stepped out with Kim Kardashian, 37, to go car shopping on Sept. 27. In fact, his buzzed hair and trimmed beard made him look even more like Younes Bendjima, 25, than himself — which is exactly why his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is reportedly concerned about why he debuted the new ‘do so soon after her split with Younes. “She’s somewhat suspicious of his motives because the way he’s buzzed his hair reminds her a lot of the way Younes wears his hair,” a source close to Kourtney told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Not only that, but she allegedly doesn’t believe he made the choice on his own. “Kourtney knows that Kim encouraged Scott to cut his hair super short, and Kourt is well aware that her sisters want to see her and Scott get back together. It just makes Kourt wonder if her family are all trying to make Scott attractive to her again because it’s kind of working. Kourtney does think he looks much sexier with his new mini-makeover.” So while her ex definitely made a statement by shedding so much hair, it’s hard to tell whether it was all in the name of fashion — or a message for his ex.

The two broke up three years ago, after having Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, together. Since then, they’ve both had other serious relationships. Scott has been seeing Sofia Richie, 20, for over a year now, while Kourtney just split from Younes this summer and was spotted out with Luka Sabbat, 20, shortly after.

So even if the Kardashians want these two to reunite, they don’t seem super interested in the prospect — yet! Maybe this new ‘do will be mark a turning point? Only time will tell…