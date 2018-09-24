Drake’s Mystery Illness Finally Revealed — Will He Be Healthy Enough To Continue His Tour?

The illness that forced Drake to cancel his concert in Miami has finally been revealed! Find out if he’s well enough to continue on with the Migos tour!

Drake is finally prepared to take the stage again after an illness forced him to cancel his Miami performance part of his tour with Migos — and now we know what was ailing him. Drake had a case of the flu, which had Drizzy battling symptoms like high fever, cold sweats and the shakes, according to TMZ. Apparently, Drake had doctors and a nurse come to his hotel room, where they administered an IV and medication. Thankfully, he’s made a full recovery!

So, if you were wondering if he would be going on for his concert in New Orleans tonight, don’t worry. He’s ready to sing and rap his heart out tonight as scheduled. The Aubrey & The Three Migos tour is officially back on track. And apparently it’s all thanks to the fact that Drake decided to splurge on some extra medical care, considering the fact this tour is tied up in a lot of money.

We reported earlier how Drake sent out a statement to his fans about the severity of his illness. “I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows,” his message began. “I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life. Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting anyone down who come to share these moments with us.”

Apparently, Drake is livid of Kanye West‘s most recent rant which targeted him. “Drake is furious over Kanye’s rant,” our source said. “Drake is doing his best to practice restraint and bite his tongue right now. He does not want to lash out in anger and say the wrong thing about Kim or Kanye that he may regret later. But Drake cannot let Kanye’s words slide.”