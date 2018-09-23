Drake Confesses That Terrifying Illness Forced Him To Cancel Shows: ‘I’ve Never Been So Sick’

Drake took to his Instagram story on Sept. 23 to issue an apology and reveal a serious illness is what caused him to unexpectedly cancel his two Miami concerts this past Friday and Saturday.

Drake, 31, openly took to his Instagram story on Sept. 23 to put rumors to rest and share a message about an illness that caused him to cancel his last two tour shows with Migos in Miami. The rapper shocked his fans when he couldn’t perform this past Friday and Saturday at the American Airlines Arena and although production problems took the initial blame, his new post revealed it was really because he was very sick. “I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows,” his message began. “I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life. Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting anyone down who come to share these moments with us.”

In addition to sharing the reason for the cancellations, Drake hinted that he had to stay in the hospital by thanking the staff. “Thank you to the two doctors and nurse that helped me with round the clock care,” he continued. “Miami deserves 100 percent and I promise that experience when we return. Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue. On we go!”

Although Drake didn’t reveal what kind of illness it was, we’re glad to hear he’s recovering and ready to go on with the shows! His next tour stop will take place in New Orleans, LA on Sept. 24 and we can bet that his fans will be thrilled to see him back in the spotlight doing what he does best!

Drake is known for being open with his fans on social media so it’s no surprise he shared the reasons for the cancellations on Instagram. Being in a constant spotlight is never easy so we’re glad he was able to step away and get healthy before speaking out. We continue to wish him well!