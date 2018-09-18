Ariana Grande Plans To ‘Take Some Much Needed Time To Heal & Mend’ After Difficult Year
Ariana Grande is going to take some time away from the spotlight to heal and mend. She was still recovering from the deadly 2017 bombing at her Manchester concert when ex Mac Miller died.
Ariana Grande, 25, should be on top of the world right now. She dropped her new album Sweetener in August and it shot to number one on the Billboard charts. She’s also engaged to fiance Pete Davidson, 24, after a whirlwind romance that started immediately after her May breakup with boyfriend of two years Mac Miller. Then things took a devastating turn when Mac was found dead on Sept. 7 inside his LA home from an alleged drug overdose that broke Ari’s heart.
She’s still recovering from the deadly May 2017 bombing that killed 22 people at her Manchester, England concert. Even in interviews she did for Sweetener, Ariana still broke down in tears about the terrorist attack and how much it still weighs on her psyche. Mac had been her rock after the horrific tragedy, and now that he’s dead, it’s become too much for Ari to all take in at once. She was scheduled to attend the 2018 Emmys on Sept. 17, but stayed home. Pete remained in New York with her even though the rest of his Saturday Night Live cast was on hand in LA to celebrate their win for Best Variety Sketch Series.