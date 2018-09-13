Demi Lovato ‘Rocked’ By Mac Miller’s Sad Death: She Knows It ‘Could Have Been Her’

Mac Miller’s sudden death, from an alleged overdose, has left many shook, including other celebs. This is hitting especially close to home for Demi Lovato, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us.

Demi Lovato received a major wake up call upon learning about the tragic death of fellow musician, Mac Miller, from an alleged OD, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Demi was fresh of a near-death experience herself when Mac passed, and the news shook her to her core. “Demi has been rocked by Mac Millers death,” the source revealed. “She feels like that could have been her, not surviving an overdose. She has been crying and fighting back tears since she checked into rehab, and hearing about Mac’s death has only made things more real.” So heartbreaking!

“Even though she was never really close with Mac, she would like to go to his funeral to pay her respects if she can break away from rehab,” the source added. “Demi is doing her best now to stay sober and believes that Mac’s death, while sad, is something she can learn from and use to draw strength from. Demi feels like, he died so that she can live.” Demi was hospitalized after an overdose on July 24, and remained in the hospital for two weeks before moving to an in-patient rehab center to receive treatment for drug addiction. She has been open about her struggles with drugs, mental illness, and eating disorders for years, and has received help for them before.

While Demi continues her treatment, she did manage to updated her fans with an Instagram post on Aug. 5, and let them know that she, “will keep fighting.” “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

We are certainly hoping Demi gets well soon, as sadly, it is too late for Mac.