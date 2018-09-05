Matt Barnes Reportedly Fighting For Full Custody & Restraining Order After Ex Gloria Govan’s Arrest

This ex-NBA star may be used to competition, but the stakes have never been higher! Matt is allegedly filing an emergency motion to get full custody of his twin boys.

Gloria Govan, 33, was arrested for felony child endangerment on Aug. 31 after trying to pick her kids up from school when Matt Barnes, 38, had scheduled custody — and the ex-NBA star is taking action! Instead of letting Matt take his twins Carter and Isaiah, 9, home for Labor Day Weekend, she allegedly put them all in danger by following with her car until her ex called the police. Because of that, Matt is planning on filing an emergency motion on Sept. 5 to grant him full custody of his boys, a source told The Blast. Any visitation on her part would have to be done with a court-appointed monitor at her side. Not only that, but he wants a restraining order to keep Gloria 100 yards away from him, his kids and their school.

The insider also claimed that Gloria would show up to court with her lawyer Mark Gross, which means the mother of two isn’t going to go down without a fight. Although she and Matt had a sweet start to their love story — meeting when she was 12, dating while he played for Golden State and tying the knot in 2012 — they have been publicly butting heads in a messy divorce and custody battle for four years. But while they’ve both been spreading rumors about each other ranging from stolen money to physical abuse, we know one thing is for sure. While Gloria and Matt were still legally married, she started dating Matt’s Lakers teammate Derek Fisher, who she is now engaged to.

The exes both post pictures of Carter and Isaiah on Instagram all the time and seem crazy close to their kids. Whatever happens with their parents’ custody battle, we hope that it’s best for the twin boys.