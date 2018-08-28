Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Why They’re Still Not Getting Married After 3 Years Of Dating

Better hold off on getting Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton that wedding present. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that though they remain ‘committed’ to each other, there’s a reason why they’re not hitched yet.

Where does the time go? Blake Shelton, 42, and Gwen Stefani, 48, have been together for three years, and they’re still going strong. Despite reports that they’ve been secretly married for months, there’s no ring on Gwen’s finger – and don’t expect that to change anytime soon. “There is no big secret as to why Blake and Gwen are not yet engaged,” a source close to Blake EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “it very simple — they’re just not in a rush to get that piece of paper.

“Neither of them need it to feel committed to each other,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “They’re both undeniably ‘all in’ when it comes to their relationship. But, when it comes to getting the courts involved and dealing with all the paperwork they’d need to do as far as pre-nups, it gets overwhelming and frankly, not very romantic.” True. If there’s anything that will kill the mood, it’s getting the lawyers involve. Plus, the whole of idea of marriage brings back some bad memories for both Blake and Gwen.

“When they met,” the insider adds, “they were both coming out of messy divorces and they haven’t fully recovered from that trauma. They do talk about getting married, and it’s something they both do see happening down the road, but for now, they’ve agreed to keep things the way they are.” Still, after three years of being together, people do ask Blake when he’s going to get down on one knee. When that happens, the insider says that he “usually just laughs it off and quotes the old saying, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ “

This reasoning also seems similar to why Blake is not pressuring Gwen to have another child, even though he was all gung-ho for having a kid with his new bae. “If it ain’ broke, don’t fix it.” Now, does this mean Blake and Gwen will never get married? Well, along with Blake’s old saying, there’s another one to keep in mind: “never say never.” Sure, Blake and Gwen are enjoying having the times of their lives, but if Gwen were to “decide tomorrow that getting married was suddenly a priority for her then he’d happily pop the question. But for now they’ve both agreed that a wedding can wait.”