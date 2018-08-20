Pete Davidson Pulled Over In Alleged Drug Bust: Is Ariana Grande’s Man Headed To Jail?

Uh-oh. Right before Ariana Grande is set to rock the MTV VMAs, her fiancé, Pete Davidson, got pulled over by the cops! Does this mean the ‘SNL’ funnyman will watch the show from behind bars?

Thankfully, no, but one of Pete Davidson’s friends is now in some legal hot water. Pete, 24, and his bud were driving in Syracuse, New York “around 4 AM last weekend,” sources tell TMZ, when the boys in blue pulled them over. Pete was in town to film his coming-of-age-drama, Big Time Adolescence, and it’s unclear what happened to cause the cops to hit their sirens. After pulling Pete and his bro over, sources tell TMZ that officers “smelled weed” and that triggered a search. Pete, who was driving the car, passed a field sobriety test and was free to go. His friend, according to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, was booked for felony possession of a controlled substance and sited for unlawful possession of weed. Ouch!

It’s unknown what the “controlled substance” was, as TMZ reports the “cops aren’t saying what they found.” However, it sounds like Pete got off without any trouble while his friend better get a good attorney. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for a comment and will update this post with any new information. Next time, maybe they’ll just call an Uber?

The timing of the bust couldn’t be any worse. Pete’s fiancée, Ariana Grande, 25, is set to perform “God Is A Woman” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, her first major television performance since releasing her Sweetener album. The last thing Ariana needs is stress over her beau being behind bars while she and – according to The Hollywood Reporter – more than fifty female dancers hit the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The performance is expected to be “exactly what the VMAS are made of,” which is very reassuring, since the award show has been lacking a certain something over the past few years.

Fingers crossed that Pete will make it to NYC without any more run-ins with the law. After all, he wouldn’t want to miss this for the world. Ariana’s fiancé actually said that the moment he met her, he instantly fell in love and was ready to get hitched right then and there! “I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’ “ he said while talking with GQ in its September 2018 issue. The sudden engagement caught everyone by surprise, and they recently moved into a $16 million-dollar Manhattan apartment together. While it seems they’re moving too fast for some, Pete says that they don’t really have any wedding plans yet, but the marriage is “definitely going to happen, for sure.” Maybe the two will elope after the VMAs?