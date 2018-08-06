‘The Challenge’: Brad & Britni Confirm Split — Was Her Ex Chuck Mowery To Blame?

Another ‘Challenge’ couple is DUNZO! Brad Fiorenza and Britni Thornton have ended their relationship after nearly a year together. But is her ex, Chuck Mowery, the reason?! They’re breaking it all down.

Brad Fiorenza and Britni Thornton are no longer in a relationship, they both confirmed on Aug. 5. Brad was the first to break the news, tweeting, “Britni Nicol and I are not in an exclusive relationship. However, I know her energy and it is incredible, unlike our timing.” Then, Britni went on to detail what went wrong in an interview with the Challenge Mania podcast. “We’ve recently came to an agreement that it would be best for both of us kind of focus on our own personal lives,” she explained. “He still has so many loose ends with his ex-wife, getting back on his feet, basically. He just bought a house. He needs to focus on him right now, and I, obviously, need to focus on myself and get my s*** back together.”

The split comes amidst drama between the two on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, which was filmed several months ago and is airing now. Britni was eliminated and sent to the Redemption House with her partner and ex, Chuck Mowery, on the very first episode. Then, during the July 31 episode, Paulie Calafiore lied to Brad about how far Britni and Chuck took their flirtation in the Redemption House, and it’s left The Real World alum feeling uneasy. Britni confirmed that the two were able to move past the Chuck awkwardness after filming ended, but admitted that watching it now has taken a toll on the relationship. “The [last] episode was kind of the cherry on the icing,” she explained. “I just got to the point where I was done explaining myself.”

Brad came forward and explained that watching the recent episodes made him uncomfortable, but wasn’t the sole reason for the split. “I really look at it as a timing issue,” he told US Weekly. “I was ready to move on, I don’t think she was. I’ll take blame for that.” So, is it over for good? Not necessarily! “We still have a great connection, we’re just not together right now,” he admitted. “I’d be open to reevaluating the situation down the road.

As for Britni and Chuck, she said that being on Final Reckoning gave her the “closure” she needed after the way their relationship ended. “We are…acquaintances,” she said. “It ended on a good note and I’m trying to leave it that way and leave the past in the past.”

On the Aug. 7 episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, we’ll see Brad confront Britni about Chuck over FaceTime for the first time. Make sure to tune in!