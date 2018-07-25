Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 49th Birthday In Tiny Bikini With A-Rod & Kids — Age-Defying Pic

Holy abs, Jennifer Lopez! The singer/host/actress extraordinaire slayed in a sizzling bikini while spending her 49th birthday with boyfriend A-Rod and her family. This woman proves age is clearly just a number!

And the award for the best birthday photos goes to… Jennifer Lopez! The “Jenny From The Block” singer turned 49 years old on July 24 and showed off her fantastic body while celebrating with Alex Rodriguez, 42, her kids, Emme and Max, both 10, and her friends. She looked like she had just gotten out of the pool! JLo donned a tiny black bikini and gave everyone a glimpse of those rock-hard abs she has. Seriously, JLo is #AbGoals. Jennifer loves to hit the gym, and her hard work is paying off. Her toned body is absolutely fabulous.

Jennifer posted two birthday photos on Instagram. The World of Dance judge, Alex, and the rest of the adults are toasting her 49th birthday with champagne. Her daughter, Emme, is standing beside JLo smiling. Now that’s a birthday celebration! Ahead of her party, A-Rod posted the sweetest message to his lady love. “For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13,” A-Rod captioned his Instagram message. Jennifer and A-Rod have been dating since Feb. 2017.

But how does JLo obtain her terrific and toned body? HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Jennifer is dedicated to a healthy lifestyle, as well as a diet, exercise, and beauty regime. She always makes “she gets at least eight hours of sleep a night” and “doesn’t drink alcohol, never smokes, and isn’t a fan of coffee,” a source told HollywoodLife. Jennifer also “drinks a ton of water” and eats “super clean.” She loves organic food and “eats a lot of lean meat, fish, veggies, and pulses. Even when she snacks, it’s on healthy things like fruits and veggies.” Keep it up, JLo!