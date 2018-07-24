A-Rod’s Romantic 49th Birthday Message For Jennifer Lopez: ‘I Love You, Mucho Macha’

Proud BF Alex Rodriguez couldn’t stop gushing about his lovely lady Jennifer Lopez as she turned 49 on July 24. We’ve got his super sweet message of love.

Alex Rodriguez is all about making girlfriend Jennifer Lopez‘s 49th birthday her most special one ever. He wrote an effusive Instagram post where he pledged his love, praised her selflessness, and said how every day she is a gift to the world. In his July 24 post he made sure to include a wide variety of never before seen pics throughout his romance with JLO, from makeup free shots playing in the ocean to super glam looks before heading out on date nights. The 42-year-old former MLB star wrote, “When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others,” A-Rod began in the caption.

“For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13,” he added. Aww, is that his pet nickname for his lady? 13 was his jersey number while A-Rod played for the New York Yankees.

The photo gallery he assembled of Jennifer is too cute for words. The opening pic shows a make-up free Jen smiling in the ocean while Alex and his daughters can be seen behind her. The next shot is the polar opposite, showing a glammed up JLO in a black shirt opened to show off a sexy black bra with a skin-tight black skirt that flaunts tons of leg. Alex alternates behind the scenes pics of Jen goofing off on a bike with super stunning date night looks where she’s in full JLO mode.

Alex made good on Jennifer giving Jennifer the most special day possible, as he filled it with family, friends, champagne and a beach! The birthday girl herself posted a pic of their celebration, showing off her age defying toned body in a tiny black string bikini. She and her pals are hoisting bottles of champaign in the air while her 10-year-old daughter Emme is standing next to Jen in front of A-Rod. “Current birthday situation… yup,” she captioned the pic. Have a blast JLO! You’ve earned it. God her body is perfection. A year shy of 50 and she’s even hotter now than she was in her 20’s