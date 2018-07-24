Joe Jonas Is ‘Thinking Of Demi Lovato’ After Alleged Overdose: ‘She Needs Our Prayers & Support’

After Demi Lovato’s alleged overdose on July 24, her ex Joe Jonas shared a somber statement about his ‘Camp Rock’ co-star. See it, here.

After Demi Lovato, 25, was rushed to the hospital for an alleged overdose, her ex, Joe Jonas, 28, shared his shock over the distressing news. “Like all of you I am thinking of @ DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. # prayfordemi,” he wrote on Twitter. His message comes after it was reported that Demi was found “unconscious” in her Hollywood Hills home before she was administered Narcan and then taken to a nearby hospital.

Currently, she’s “awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy,” her rep said in a statement given to TMZ. That “incorrect” information seems to stem from reports that claimed Demi overdosed on heroin. TMZ now claims it was not heroin that landed Demi in the hospital. As to what drug she may or may not have overdosed on — that information has not yet been released.

Demi had a well documented struggle with substance abuse for years. Up until recently, she had been sober from alcohol, cocaine, and Oxycontin for six years. However, last month, she released a song called “Sober”, revealing she no longer had a hold on her sobriety. Joe, who dated Demi at the peak of her issues with substance abuse, was with her the night was taken to rehab her first time. While struggling on their joint tour, she punched one of the backup dancers and was put into a facility that night. Fans hadn’t seen much of the pair together for some time, but after Joe announced his engagement to Sophie Turner in October 2017, Demi was one of the first to congratulate him. “Huge congrats!!!!! Sooooo happy for the both of you!!!!” she wrote on the Instagram announcement.

Like Joe, Nick Jonas also commented on the situation, saying, “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi.”