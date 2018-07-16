‘Floribama Shore’ Sneak Peek: Codi Goes Off On Jeremiah — ‘You’re Fake As Hell’

Codi and Jeremiah’s beef is front and center on the upcoming episode of ‘Floribama Shore,’ and we have an EXCLUSIVE preview of how it all goes down! Watch here.

The tension between Codi Butts and Jeremiah Buoni is at an all-time high in the second season of Floribama Shore, and on the upcoming July 16 episode, they’ll finally discuss their bad blood in front of the rest of the roommates. “The elephant in the room is…Jeremiah, you have a problem with me,” Codi tells his frenemy in the EXCLUSIVE sneak peek below. “You don’t like me. Whatever.” With the rest of the cast looking on, Jeremiah and Codi go at it.

“It’s not that I don’t like you…I don’t like the stupid s*** that you do,” Jeremiah says. “I don’t have to f***ing like you, you don’t have to f***ing like me. If we don’t like what each other does, then f*** it.” Codi isn’t willing to just let it go, though, and the roommates start to weigh in as the battle continues. “I think Codi’s beef is legit,” Aimee Hall admits. “I love Jeremiah to death, I really do, but he thinks he is always right.” Before long, Codi really goes off on Jeremiah.

“You’re fake as hell and you’re shady as f***,” he rants. “You act like you’re better than everybody else and you’re not.” Meanwhile, Jeremiah explains in his confessional that the reason he doesn’t get along with Codi is because he thinks Codi is “messy and rude,” and he doesn’t want to become like that himself. Watch the full clip here:

On the July 9 premiere of Floribama Shore season 2, we saw Codi reveal that Jeremiah doesn’t even follow him on social media. It all stemmed from Jeremiah believing Codi went out of his way to start drama last season, and if this preview is any indication…it doesn’t look like it will be an easy feud to get over!

Floribama Shore airs Mondays at 10:00 p.m. on MTV.