‘Floribama Shore’ Season 2: Nilsa Reveals Where She & Jeremiah Stand & How She’s Avoiding The Drama

Ahead of the season 2 premiere of ‘Floribama Shore,’ we caught up with cast members Nilsa and Kortni to get the EXCLUSIVE scoop on all the drama to come!

The cast of Floribama Shore is back for a second season, premiering on July 9, and from the trailer alone it’s clear that there’s sure to be just as much drama as season one! However, this time around, Nilsa Prowant did her best to not be at the center of so many confrontations. “Last time, I feel like I was always at the center of the drama because it always involved me,” Nilsa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of the premiere. “I feel like every single thing was something I did or something I wasn’t okay with. This time around, it’s different because I pick and choose my battles. I can control my own emotions and control if I let what you do affects me. I’m a lot more laid back this time because if it ain’t my business, I have no business being in it.”

She added that she didn’t feel like “wasting” her vacation on getting caught up in fights and feuds like last time. Of course, during season one, a lot of Nilsa’s issues were with fellow cast member Jeremiah Buoni, but they’ve managed to squash most of their beef. “Jeremiah is who he is,” Nilsa explained. “I can either accept that or be mad at him over being who he is. At the end of the day, it’s just being an adult and accepting people for how they are. They’re going to do things you don’t like and say things you don’t like, but at the end of the day, that’s who they are as a person, and if you want to be a family, you’ve got to respect that.”

This season, we’ll see Nilsa and Jeremiah’s relationship “grow” a lot after one blowup fight. “Last summer, I was the type of person who was like, if I don’t like what you’re saying, I’m like, ‘F*** you, I don’t give a f***, I don’t want to hear it,'” she dished. “This time, it’s like…I can’t go around life like that. There’s always going to be people who say something I don’t like, and I can get upset over that, or I can just brush it off my shoulders.”

We also caught up with fellow cast member, Kortni Gilson, who was able to stay out of most of the house drama during season one. However, the girls teased that she may be more involved this time around. “She is a bad game of telephone,” Nilsa said. “She’ll hear something and then she’ll repeat it to how she processed it in her head, not the exact words she said. That’s where a lot of fights come from — it’s gossip. Kortni goes off of what she hears, not what the person’s actually saying.”

Still, it was a learning experience for Kortni, who, at 22, is the youngest castmate. “I feel like I grew a lot throughout the summer and I feel like I learned a lot,” she told us. “I wouldn’t have grown if I wouldn’t have been around my roommates. I learned from each and every individual in the house — they all had something to teach me.”

Floribama Shore returns on July 9 at 10:00 p.m. on MTV.