Halsey Thinks Ex G-Eazy Partying With Babes So Soon After Their Breakup Is A ‘Slap In The Face’

G-Eazy is living his best single life, and Halsey is NOT here for it! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s hurt to see him moving on so fast!

G-Eazy, 29, was spotted partying hard at Warwick in Hollywood on July 12, just one week after his split from Halsey, 23. And adding insult to injury, he was photographed leaving the nightclub with a car full of girls, according to The Blast. So, like expected, Halsey is feeling some type of way. “Halsey thinks the way G-Eazy is acting so soon after their break up is gross and a complete slap in the face of what they had with each other. She wishes he would lay low and not try to show that he is such a playboy already. She would have done things different,” a source close to Halsey tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Although we can understand Halsey’s frustration, it’s important to note she was seen with her ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly just days before she announced her and G’s breakup. “Certainly people will think her being out with Machine Gun Kelly is a sign of the pot calling the kettle black, but Halsey is strictly friends with MGK, and she is single and not ready to mingle like G-Eazy is,” our source continued.

Nevertheless, it’s clear Halsey is taking their split pretty hard. While performing at the Common Ground Music Festival on July 6 in Lansing, Michigan, Halsey broke down in tears during her song “Sorry.” Luckily, her fans cheered her on with encouragement, but it still was extremely painful to watch. With lyrics like “So I’m sorry to my unknown lover/ Sorry that I can’t believe/ That anybody ever really/ Starts to fall in love with me,” it’s obvious this song is about heartbreak. Poor Halsey! We wish her the best during this time. And who knows, maybe they’ll reunite in the future!