Halsey Breaks Down Crying During Concert After G-Eazy Split — Watch Heartbreaking Video

Poor Halsey! The singer burst into tears in the middle of her set at the Common Ground Music Festival, and fans are so worried about here. Watch the footage of the devastating moment here.

Halsey was performing at the Common Ground Music Festival on July 6 in Lansing, Michigan when she was overwhelmed with emotion. Halsey had reached her passionate song “Sorry” when she started crying. Footage taken from the concert shows her audibly choking back tears until she can no longer continue singing. She sits down on some steps on stage, and covers her mouth while crying so it’s not picked up on her mic. It’s truly heartbreaking. After a brief moment, she hops up and continues the song, but closeups show tears glistening in her eyes. You can watch the video above, but be warned — you’ll probably cry, too.

The moment is particularly devastating considering what’s just happened in her personal life. Halsey and longtime boyfriend G-Eazy just broke up. It’s clearly a painful thing for anyone to experience, but instead of being able to wallow at home, she needs to perform in front of thousands of fans. She’s forced to put on a big smile, even if she doesn’t feel that way on the inside. And given what song she was singing during her breakdown, it’s only understandable how she reacted.

“Sorry” is about being convinced that nobody could ever love her, that she can’t trust a “lover” because of it. The chorus goes: “So I’m sorry to my unknown lover / Sorry that I can’t believe / That anybody ever really / Starts to fall in love with me / Sorry to my unknown lover / Sorry I could be so blind / Didn’t mean to leave you / And all of the things that we had behind”

As a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the couple ultimately broke up because Halsey realized they were too different to make it work. “She felt things were changing with G’s attitude and instead of them being like peanut butter and jelly they became more like oil and water,” the source explained.

G-Eazy recently had an awkward moment onstage, as well — and on the same day, no less. The rapper was performing in Central Park on Good Morning America, and his set included “Him and I”, his duet with Halsey. That’s rough! He had to do it, though; that’s one of his most popular songs! He got through it like a champ, but fans totally knew how rough it must had been for him.