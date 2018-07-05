Halsey & G-Eazy: The Real Reason They Split After Torrid Romance

Halsey and G-Eazy seemed like one of music’s most solid couples. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what brought an end to their passionate romance.

Halsey shocked fans on July 2 when she dropped the bomb that she and boyfriend G-Eazy were taking time apart. Now it looks like their break is turning into a full-on break up. “She really thought this time around was different and she went all in on the relationship and at first it was amazing. But then she felt things were changing with G’s attitude and instead of them being like peanut butter and jelly they became more like oil and water,” a source close to the “Bad at Love” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It wasn’t benefiting either one and they would bicker and fight a lot more than being in love and working on that. She realized she had to make a change and needed to take this break that is clearly looking like a permanent break up,” our insider adds. Halsey — real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — wished G-Eazy — real name Gerald Earl Gillum —”the best” in her split announcement, but went on to scrub her entire Instagram account of photos of the 29-year-old rapper.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans,” she wrote in an IG stories post on July 2. “G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.” the 23-year-old singer wrote. However she later posted a cryptic message that seemed directed at G, in a post where she was wearing a white bikini and petting her dog. “Kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye,” she captioned the pic and fans in the comments were sure it was a dig at her ex. Well this much is for sure, don’t be expecting any more lovey dovey performances of “Him and I” from the former duo anytime soon.