G-Eazy & Halsey Fans Flip After He Performs Their Duet ‘Him & I’ On GMA After Split

G-Eazy made his first TV appearance since his split with Halsey when he took the ‘Good Morning America’ stage to perform some of his hits – including his and his ex’s duet ‘Him & I.’ Naturally, fans had a lot to say about the song choice.

G-Eazy‘s latest performance has his fans feeling some things. The 29-year-old rapper performed in Central Park on the morning of July 6 as part of Good Morning America‘s 2018 Summer Concert Series. Fans were able to enjoy a bunch of the artist’s hits like “No Limit” and “Me, Myself & I.” But G-Eazy – real name Gerald Earl Gillum – chose to close the show with a solo performance of “Him & I” – aka, his duet with his now-ex Halsey, 23.

The breakup, which Halsey announced via Instagram on July 3, is still pretty fresh. This was also G-Eazy’s first TV performance since the split so fans weren’t sure if he would perform the collaboration. Once he did though, Twitter exploded with heartbroken reactions. Twitter user @NYCourtney_ wrote: “#GEAZYonGMA ok this is really making me sad because they’re BROKEN UP,” while @lways_jess observed, “#GEAZYonGMA looks heart-broken.”

Halsey broke the news of the couple’s split on her Instagram story. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she revealed in a statement. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.” The pair had been dating since the fall of 2017.

Watching geazy perform Him & I without Halsey is painful 😣 — Jenna✨ (@astoria_bby) July 6, 2018

Saw G Easy on GMA live and he looks so broken without Halsey 😭😭😭 — Taylor (@Tayyloree) July 6, 2018

But G-Eazy performing “Him & I” right off his breakup isn’t too surprising considering he was in the studio with the “Bad At Love” hitmaker just days before they ended their relationship. In an interview with Billboard just days before Halsey announced the breakup, G-Eazy said, “We were just in the studio the other night and we made a couple records.”

He then went on to gush about the singer, adding: “She’s one of the most talented people in music. I tell her this all the time like there’s only like six of you on the planet that are this good. And she’s really rare! It’s just dope. I told you how much I love collaboration but when you get to collaborate with the person you’re in love with and share this experience of making a song and performing a song. And the person you’re sharing it with is that… that’s really dope.”