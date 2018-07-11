Megan Markle’s Royal Fashion Faux Pas: See Pics Of Her Carrying Purse With Plastic Still On Bag

Woops! Meghan Markle forgot to take the plastic off the bottom of her purse when she touched down in Ireland on July 11. See the pic of her unfortunate fashion faux pas here!

Meghan Markle looked absolutely stunning when she arrived in Dublin, Ireland on July 11, but if you look closely, you’ll notice a bit of an imperfection about her look — she didn’t unwrap her $550 purse completely! The studs at the bottom of the tan bag were still covered in protective plastic wrapping when Meghan stepped onto the tarmac. It didn’t seem like she noticed, though, as she smiled, waved and engaged with those waiting for her and Prince Harry at the airport.

Despite a busy week, Meghan looked refreshed and gorgeous when she touched down in Dublin. Her emerald green Givenchy dress hugged her amazing figure perfectly, and she completed the look with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Her tan shoes were the perfect complement to the bag, as well, and Meghan was absolutely glowing as she flashed a huge smile for the cameras. Of course, Prince Harry looked quite dapper in his navy suit, which he paired with a tie to match Meghan’s ensemble.

Meghan has been attending a number of royal events since her wedding to Harry in May, but unfortunately, she’s also been making headlines for some royal mishaps here and there. She’s crossed her legs on a number of occasions, which is not the preferred style of sitting for a royal.

The 36-year-old has also indulged in hand-holding with Harry, which is generally frowned upon for royals as respect to the Queen, who has chosen not to indulge in PDA with her husband, Prince Philip over the years. It’s a whole new generation now that Harry and Meghan are in town!