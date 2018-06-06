Rob Pattinson Still ‘Cares Deeply’ For Kristen Stewart — Getting Back Together After Party Reunion?

Is Robsten back from the dead? Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson reunited and got ‘Twilight’ fans buzzing, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if these two exes are getting back together or not.

For one moment, Edward Cullen and Bella Swan was once again a couple and all was right in the world for Twilight fans. Ex-lovers Robert Pattinson, 28, and Kristen Stewart, 32, attended Lily-Rose Depp’s 19th birthday party on June 1. However, don’t expect their love to rise from the grave. “There’s no chance of any kind of romantic reconciliation for Rob and Kristen,” a source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “That ship has well and truly sailed, and way too much has passed between them to ever reunite in that way. Plus, Kristen is really happy with Stella [Maxwell], they have an amazing relationship.”

While there’s no chance that RPatz and KStew will date again, it’s not all bad, as the source tells HollywoodLife.com that Rob thinks it’s “great” that they’ve “finally got to a place where they can be friendly when they see each other in public. Rob would love to see more of Kristen, he still cares for her deep down, and probably always will—she was his first real love.” As for Kristen, she “feels a little awkward when she sees Rob,” because she still “carries a lot of guilt” from how their romance ended (you know, what with her cheating on him with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.) However, the source says that Rob has repeatedly told her that “everything is good between them, and he doesn’t harbor any bad feelings towards her.”

Too bad, Twilight fans. Bella’s not getting back with Edward – or Jacob, for that matter. This should come as no surprises, as the two didn’t really seem to be that enamored with each other at Lily-Rose’s birthday party, as a source from the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles – where the bash was held – EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they had “very cordial conversations, but it was minimal at best.” Oh, there was no drama – but there was no real chemistry either. Oh well.

Prior to the birthday bash, Robert and Kristen had a “low-key meet-up” in February 2018. Both Twilight stars were at a bar/restaurant in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood. Eagle-eyed fans tweeted their excitement, hoping that they could “maybe start over again …but this time it means forever.” Sadly for these fans, the only way they can see Bella and Edward back together is in the pages of Stephenie Meyer’s books.