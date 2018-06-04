Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson Reunite: Exes Attend Lily-Rose Depp’s Bday Party

Exes Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart had a run-in outside the Chateau Marmont at their friend Lily-Rose Depp’s birthday party! Here’s everything you need to know about their unexpected reunion!

Robert Pattinson, 32, and Kristen Stewart, 28, gave fans hope that their tumultuous split might be water under the bridge now after the two former lovers were spotted outside the same party on Jun. 1! While they were there celebrating their friend Lily-Rose Depp‘s 19th birthday at the Hollywood hot spot Chateau Marmont, the two ran into one another outside. In new pics that have surfaced showing their surprise reunion, Robert wore a Raiders T-shirt and his hat backwards, while Kristen appeared to be on her phone calling someone. We’ll keep you posted if these two exes are spotted hanging out again!

Of course, this isn’t the first time this former couple has been seen together. Robert and Kristen had a low-key meetup at Edendale in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood on Feb. 11. “Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my highschool twilight fantasies,” one witness tweeted after seeing the two in public. “They just seemed like two friends hanging out.” In fact, multiple people were there to confirm the two were “just having drinks at the bar” and “were there for quite a while”.

However, don’t get your hopes up that Robert and Kristen will somehow get back together. While Robert is currently single, Kristen is still in a committed relationship with her girlfriend Stella Maxwell. The two were recently spotted on May 26 getting some sushi with friends at Nobu and based on the fact that the two were all smiles leaving the restaurant, it’s safe to say there’s no trouble in paradise there.