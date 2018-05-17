Malaika Terry: 5 Things On The Gorgeous New Woman In Drake’s Life

Looks like there’s a new stunning woman dating Drake! Here’s everything you need to know about Malaika Terry!

Drake is romancing someone new! On Wednesday, May 16, the 31-year-old rapper was spied strolling around Toronto, his home town, with a beautiful girl in tow! Fans quickly learned that the girl is model Malaika Terry. The pair visited an Italian restaurant and got a bite to eat, all the while surrounded by security. Malaika rocked a sexy off-the-shoulder top with some skintight jeans for the outing, showcasing her incredible figure. In light of this exciting news, let’s get to know her and her relationship with Drake a little better!

1) The 22-year-old has already made a name for herself in the modeling world! With over a 160,000 followers and a seemingly endless arsenal of jaw-dropping photos, she’s well on her way to greatness! Also, it’s easy to see how Drake discovered her! We’re betting you won’t soon forget checking out Malaika’s bikini pics!

2) Although Drake is a notorious ladykiller, she’s “special” to him. “Drake likes a lot of women, but Malaika’s special,” a insider told MediaTakeout.com. “She met [Drake’s ] mom and everything. I can see him settling down with her. And that’s crazy to say cause Drake is a real HOE.”

3) Apparently this romance is nothing new. Sure, fans are just discovering that Drake and Malaika have struck up a relationship, but word has it they’ve been seeing each other off and on over the past year, according to MediaTakeout.com.

4) Like, Drizzy, Talaika is also a Canadian. Not only do they make an attractive pair, they can bond over their home country! It also explains why they like hanging out in Toronto together!

5) She has Jamaican and Irish roots, according to Bossip. That certainly explains her gorgeous skin and enviable curves! Is she going to convince Drake to give up the bachelor lifestyle? We’ll just have to wait and see!