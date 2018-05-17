Is Drake Dating Sexy Model Malaika Terry? Couple Spotted on Romantic Stroll

Now that he’s unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram is Drake finally ready for a new relationship? He was seen out and about with a new hottie. Could she be his new bae?

Rihanna who? If Drake, 31, is still pining for his ex after she told Vogue that they no longer have a friendship, he’s not showing it. On May 16 the Canadian rapper was spotted out in his hometown Toronto with a hot model called Malaika Terry. They headed into Café Nervosa with his bodyguards in tow, according to the Daily Mail, which obtained the photos. SEE THE PICS HERE. While Drake was covered up in a tracksuit, his rumored love interest Malaika flashed the flesh in a belly-baring tube top and skin-tight blue pants.

So who is Malaika? Well, she is a 22-year-old model, according to Bossip. On her social media accounts she’s rocking a Jamaican and Irish flags, which would make sense given that she is supposed to be half Jamaican and half Irish! But, just a look through her Instagram and Twitter accounts shows why – if they are dating – she may have won Drake over with her knockout looks. She’s not ashamed to display her curves – usually in teeny-weeny bikinis that show off her nipped in waist and washboard abs. (See photo below for a classic example of what we mean!)

Rumor has it that they’ve been dating off and on for a while, according to MTO News, which quotes a source close to the rapper willing to spill the beans on their supposed romance. “Drake likes a lot of women, but Malaika’s special,” the person said. “She met [his] mom and everything. I can see him settling down with her.”

Olive you | Bikini from @meshki A post shared by Malaika (@malaikaterry) on Apr 25, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT

If Malaika is his new squeeze, it seems that Drake has a thing for Caribbean queens. As we know Rihanna is from Barbados. Let’s not forget his rumored Jennifer Lopez hookup. Her parents are from the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico. Hmm, we’re sensing a pattern here. Note to all the ladies out there: Maybe you have to have a little Caribbean blood in your veins to turn Drake’s head!