Mara Justine: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing 16-Year-Old ‘Idol’ Contestant

Mara Justine is one of the many contestants vying to win ‘American Idol,’ and this 16-year-old certainly has the chops. Here’s what you need to know about the talented singer!

1. She’s the youngest Idol contestant on the show right now. When she auditioned, Mara was just 15 years old. The show has been around longer than she’s been alive! She told the judges before singing Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain” that it’s been her “dream to audition” for the show since she was a little girl. Her incredible voice has gotten her to the top 24, and she’s got her eyes on winning this season of American Idol! Could she become the youngest winner in show history? Possibly!

2. She auditioned for America’s Got Talent! Before heading to American Idol, Mara auditioned during season 9 of America’s Got Talent. She made it to the top 12 before being eliminated. Mara has had a few years to hone her skills, and now she’s ready to take the world by storm with her voice! We are so ready for it!

3. Her hair has a mind of its own! Mara has really long hair, so she’s been flipping it back throughout her performance. The hair-flipping was noticed by judge Katy Perry, 33, and dancer Bobby Bones, 38, told the 16-year-old not to flip it so much. Mara’s scaled back the hair-flipping since then. But when you’ve got long hair, there’s only so much you can do!

4. She has showed off her amazing voice on her Instagram page! If you need to hear even more of Mara’s singing, her Instagram page is full of performance videos. She has performed hits from Sam Smith, 25, Ed Sheeran, 27, and more!

5. She’s already released an album! Mara released her self-titled EP back in 2015. We have a feeling we’re going to hear a lot more from Mara in the years to come!