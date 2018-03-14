Nick Jonas Reportedly Dating Westworld’s Angela Sarafyan: He Loves Older Women

Does Nick Jonas have a new girlfriend? He’s reportedly seeing ‘Westworld’ actress Angela Sarafyan. Get the details!

Nick Jonas might be off the market! The 25-year-old has reportedly started up a romance with Angela Sarafyan, 34, who’s best known for her portrayal of Clementine Pennyfeather on the HBO series Westworld. “He has a thing for older women,” a source explained to Us Weekly. “He’s definitely into her.” Eek! Head here to see pics of Nick!

But things between the pair aren’t exclusive, which makes sense since he was recently photographed making out with a beautiful brunette named Annalisa Azaredo. The two of them were spotted spending time together on the beach in on Feb. 28 while Nick was down under visiting his brother Joe Jonas, 28, who is currently a coach on The Voice Australia. The Sydney resident showed Nick around on a sweet bike ride before they ended up at the beach, where they were seen cuddling and kissing. Once the sun went down, they started openly making out at the Watson’s Bay Hotel after grabbing dinner and drinks. Cute!

We’re definitely shocked to hear about things heating up between Nick and Angela since his whirlwind romance with Annalisa sounded so sweet. “Nick and Annalisa were introduced through mutual friends and things took off quickly for the pair. Since meeting they have spent a ton of time together and it has been a total summer crush down under,” a source close to the “Jealous” singer told HollywoodLife.com. “Nick has totally swept Annalisa off her feet and she feels like spending time with him has been like a whirlwind, fairytale romance. Nick is really sweet and nice to her and she really likes him a lot. It has all been very quick, sudden, unexpected and fun for both of them.”

But it looks like the mystery girl didn’t appreciate all the newfound attention in the wake of her romance with the famous heartthrob becoming public. One day after the news came out, she deleted all of her social media accounts. In all fairness, she’s a private person, so suddenly being thrown into the spotlight is definitely a lot to take in at once. Hopefully if things get more serious between Nick and the Westworld actress, they won’t have a similar problem!