Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss’ Feud Is Keeping Jennifer Lawrence ‘Up At Night’ — ‘What Happened?’

Jennifer Lawrence just admitted that she’s dying to know what went wrong between one-time BFFs Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss! She’s just like us!

Jennifer Lawrence recently sat down with The New York Times to have in-depth discussion of her new spy-thriller film Red Sparrow and it’s crazy-relevant themes. And, during the chat, JLaw brought up an even more important topic — what exactly happened came between Taylor Swift, 28, and Karlie Kloss, 25!? “I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth,” Jennifer said. “Is nobody else curious? It’s keeping me up at night. What happened?” You are not alone!

As diehard fans know, Taylor subtly announced that Karlie was no longer a part of her squad with her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. In it, she sports a shirt with all her best friends including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Lena Dunham, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and tons more. However, Karlie’s name was NOT included! Awkward… Head here for tons more pics of Taylor.

Then, in January Karlie sent fans into hysterics when she shared a clip on Instagram with this caption: “Swish swish.” She later changed it, “Nothing but net,” but it was too late. As all Swifties know, “Swish Swish” is a single from Katy Perry that is reputed to be a diss track for Taylor! Why, Karlie?!

The thing is, Jennifer is a world-famous celebrity and she sounds like she’s just as in the dark as we are when it comes to Taylor and Karlie pulling the plug on their friendship! So, whatever happened, it’s clearly not common knowledge in Hollywood circles! This just makes this mystery all the more intriguing!

