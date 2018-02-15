Did Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Have A Farewell Vacation Before Split Like She Did With Brad?

Is this deja vu or did Jen and Justin really have a farewell vacation before breaking up — just as she had with Brad Pitt before their own split in 2005? See the pics!

Just hours ago, on Thursday Feb. 15, Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, released a statement to HollywoodLife.com, saying they have separated after two and a half years of marriage. It’s been a hard pill to swallow for fans of the couple, as many celebrated her union with Justin, following her heartbreaking split with Brad Pitt in 2005. But alas, Jen and Justin are now going their separate ways. What’s interesting, though, is that Jennifer and Justin may have ended their relationship the very same way she ended her romance with Brad — with a farewell vacation, while joined by friends.

In their joint statement, Jennifer and Justin said their decision to break up was “made at the end of last year,” but they embarked on their annual New Year’s vacation to Mexico the very last week of December 2017. They were pictured relaxing at their home in Cabo San Lucas with friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka by their side, according to Pop Sugar. You can even see a pic from their vacation below (AND SEE MORE HERE)! Both Jennifer and Justin showed off their incredible bodies in their respective bathing suits, and neither showed signs of a pending split. A source even told PEOPLE that “they both [seemed] great and very happy” on their trip. Maybe they were at peace with the decision they made, and this was a way to say goodbye to each other one last time?

It wouldn’t be very surprising, considering Jen did something super similar with Brad when they split in 2005. Just ONE DAY before Jen and Brad announced their heartbreaking split, they were pictured taking a stroll together on a secluded Caribbean beach, holding each other tight one last time (it pulls at our heartstrings just thinking about it). Jennifer’s former Friends co-star Courteney Cox and her then-husband, David Arquette, were also in the Caribbean with Brad and Jen during this difficult time, according to Page Six. So could this just be the way Jen likes to say goodbye to her husbands… with a tropical, fond farewell?

