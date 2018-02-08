Vincint Cannady: 5 Things To Know About Talented ‘The Four’ Finalist

A winner will be crowned on the Feb. 8 finale of ‘The Four,’ and Vincint Cannady has a one-in-four chance at taking the title. Get to know him better here!

1. How did Vincint Cannady get to ‘The Four’ finale? Four artists are left on The Four, and on Feb. 8, one will be crowned the winner. Vincint Cannady is going up against Zhavia, Candice Boyd and Evvie McKinney for that top spot. Vincint actually didn’t first appear on the show until the second-to-last episode (Feb. 1). He showed up as a challenger, hoping to steal one of “the four” chairs. His performance of “Magic” immediately got him recognition from all four judges (Meghan Trainor, Charlie Walk, Diddy and DJ Khaled), and he was voted through to take on a member of “the four” of his choice. Vincint chose Jason Warrior to go up against, which was a bold pick, as Jason had been a member of “the four” since Week 2. The fans voted for Vincint as the winner after his rendition of “Sittin’ Up In My Room,” and he earned his spot in the finale.

2. He had a connection to one of the judges. When Vincint showed up to compete on The Four, he was immediately recognized by Meghan Trainor, who he knew through a mutual friend. However, Meghan admitted that she had no idea Vincint was a singer! She highly praised both of his performances, which led to a little bit of drama between her and Jason. After his elimination, Jason approached the judges table and called Meghan out for her criticism f him and some of the other contestants on the show…and it was quite awkward. There was some speculation that Vincint’s connection to Meghan gave him an unfair advantage, but come on — there’s no denying his talent!

3. You’ll soon see him on another reality singing competition show. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Vincint is featured in one of the promos for the upcoming season of American Idol! However, online reports claim that he decided to leave Idol during Hollywood Week to participate on The Four.

4. He studied music in college. During his introduction on The Four, Vincint revealed, “During college, I was trained by some of the best teachers in the world. They taught me how to be a smart, confident, soulful singer.” From there, Vincint began performing in clubs, bars and other venues to build his music career.

5. He’s already released music on his own. While Vincint came to The Four to better his chance at a successful career in the industry, he actually released his first single, “Marrow,” back in Nov. 2017. He co-wrote the track.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Vincint has what it takes to win The Four!?