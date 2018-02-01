‘The Four’: Fan-Favorite Zhavia Returns For A 2nd Chance — Did She Earn Her Spot Back?

On the Feb. 1 episode of ‘The Four,’ four artists were brought back for a second chance — including Zhavia, a fan-favorite! Is she moving onto the finale?!

One week ahead of The Four finale, four previously eliminated artists were welcomed back for an opportunity to sing their way back into the competition. Ash Minor, Saeed Renaud, Candice Boyd and Zhavia were the four chosen by judges Meghan Trainor, Charlie Walk, DJ Khaled and Diddy to make a comeback. During the Feb. 1 episode, the returnees battled each other, with the two winners getting a chance to pick one of “The Four” to challenge. If they win the challenge, they earn that person’s seat in the finale, but if they don’t, they’re sent home.

Nick Harrison, Evvie McKinney (who eliminated Kendyle Paige), Tim Johnson Jr. and Vincint (who eliminated Jason Warrior) were the “four” who were forced to protect their seats when the comeback artists arrived. Zhavia was a fan-favorite all season long, so it was no surprise when she was selected to come back. She immediately won fans over in the first episode of The Four, when she showed up and challenged Elanese Lansen to earn one of the four seats. In episode three, she was challenged by Nicole Boggs, but won the battle and saved her spot. Kendyle eliminated her during week four, and fans were absolutely devastated.

For her battle, Zhavia went against Ash, one of the original members of “the four.” Ash went first, performing a rendition of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars, followed by Zhavia’s performance of “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B. The judges chose Zhavia as the winner, which meant she had to challenge the last remaining member of “the four,” Tim.

Tim sang “Earned It” by The Weeknd, and Zhavia performed “Say Something” by A Great Big World. This time, it was up to the audience to vote on a winner — and they went with Zhavia! That means she’ll sing in the finale with Vincint, Evie and Candice (who beat Saeed and Nick in her battles).

