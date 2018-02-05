RM Hospitalized: BTS Singer Confirms He Underwent Surgery & Fans Send Well Wishes

Fans of BTS are flooding Twitter with messages of love for RM, who recently got surgery for a deviated septum. Here’s the latest on his condition.

Oh no! Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, from the band BTS, was recently hospitalized after undergoing surgery for his deviated septum! “It is true that RM received surgery,” a rep for the group, via Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed on Feb. 5. “He recently got surgery and has now been discharged from the hospital. He will rest and focus on recovery for now.” Namjoon has not commented on the procedure himself, but he did take to Instagram on Feb. 4 to share a photo of himself with the caption, “Miss you all.” Clearly, his mind is on his loyal fans as he takes a bit of a break from the spotlight to recover!

A deviated septum means that the bone and cartilage that divides the nose in half is crooked or off-center. This generally makes breathing difficult if surgery is not performed to fix the issue. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like this was a super invasive procedure, and RM should be good to go with just a bit of recovery! Still, fans quickly flooded Twitter with messages of love and support for their idol, and it didn’t take long for the hashtag #GetWellSoonNamjoon to start trending. Obviously, loyal BTS lovers are incredibly worried about RM’s condition, but based on the statement from his team, it appears he’ll be just fine!

BTS just wrapped up a massive tour at the end of 2017, so they had a break to kick off this year, making it the perfect time for RM to unwind and have this surgery complete. We hope he’s better soon!

Ok so we really need to tweet more. We need to show #RM

he is very important to us and we do worry about him cuz we love him so very much!💜💜💜💜#iHeartAwards #BestFanArmy #BTSARMY @BTS_twt #GetWellSoonNamjoon #jiminday — Marina I-Army (@Mary_blue_eyes) February 5, 2018

I'm glad that Namjoon decided to do the surgery cos he said that he had breathing problem when sleeping. He even bought CPAP machine on Bon Voyage to help him sleep better. Now he could sleep well everynight :') #GetWellSoonNamjoon pic.twitter.com/RzsFOvaihX — hope (@joonsatisfy) February 5, 2018

Do you ever just suddenly think about how lucky we are to have Namjoon in our lives and just want to praise him for hours? He's the greatest leader we could ever ask for and I just would never replace him for anyone else, get well soon, we all need you 💛💫#GetWellSoonNamjoon — ً (@ILOVEPARKJIMlN) February 5, 2018

so namjoon has been tweeting and sharing things with us and saying he misses us while being in hospital he is a literal angel and the world doesn’t deserve him#GetWellSoonNamjoon — tatiana loves bts (@natgnab13) February 5, 2018

HollywoodLifers, leave your well wishes for RM in the comments section below!