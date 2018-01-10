BTS’ RM Hung Out With A Dog Wearing A Sweater & It’s Probably The Cutest Video In Existence

Everyone go home, because RM just won the Internet. The K-pop star shared a short video of him chilling with his sweater-wearing pup and it is WHOLESOME.

This video of RM might just be the most important video on the World Wide Web. Following an incredible performance at the Golden Disc Awards, the BTS leader uploaded the clip to the group’s official Twitter account on Jan. 10, and within seconds, the A.R.M.Y. only had one question: how does one become a dog? Check it out above!

Fans instantly lost it at the video, which has the ability to cure depression, clear up acne and grant one with 20/20 vision. “OKAY THIS IS THE CUTEST SHIT EVER,” one person tweeted. (Duh.) “The cute dog got to kiss Namjoon,” another sighed, “My heart, my poor heart.” Same. See pics of BTS’ best performances here.

Other members of BTS also uploaded videos and new pics, so be sure to head to the band’s official Twitter account to check them out. But first, watch RM being insufferably adorable with his dog Rapmon:

Ugh.

Following the guys’ performance at the Golden Discs, we can look forward to much more in 2018. The band’s annual 4th Muster event is quickly approaching, and they’re set to appear at the 27th Seoul Music Awards later this month. Hopefully new music is on the horizon, too — perhaps even an EP later this year? Fingers crossed! Don’t forget to take our quiz and find out which BTS member you would be BFFs with.

HollywoodLifers, tell us — is this video of RM and Rapmon the cutest thing you’ve ever seen? There are wrong answers.