Did Demi Lovato Just Flirt With Henry Cavill on Instagram? Fans Are Shook Over Possible Romance

Is there a new love story on the horizon?! Demi Lovato and Henry Cavill recently followed each other on Instagram and an adorable comment and some likes makes us wonder if these two are about to be more than friends.

OMG! Demi Lovato, 25, made her fans go crazy on Jan. 30 when she followed hunky English actor Henry Cavill, 34, posted a sexy photo of herself, and liked two of his pics on Instagram all in under one minute! Henry, who followed Demi first, also commented on one of her amazing pics saying, “This is awesome! Nice one Miss Lovato!” Aw! Many celebrities and fans commented on Demi and Henry’s actions and are over the moon for the their flirtatious behavior! It definitely could be the start of a beautiful relationship or friendship depending on where these two want to take it!

Although the decision of Demi and Henry’s future status is up to them, it didn’t stop the many followers of the stars to speak out about their opinion. Youtuber and author Tyler Oakley, 28, took to his own social media account on Twitter to express his joy about Demi’s new friend. “Strategy,” he tweeted in response to a screenshot of Demi’s Instagram activity regarding Henry. “It’s all happening,” he commented again on Henry’s like and comment to Demi. Other fans commented on the interaction with just as much eagerness and some even posted hilarious memes to describe Demi’s bravery in possibly trying to get Henry’s attention.

Since Demi’s love life has been on the quiet side lately, it’s definitely possible her interactions with Henry on Instagram could lead to something special. The Man of Steel star was formerly engaged to English show jumping rider Ellen Whitaker but things ended between them in 2012. Perhaps Demi will get her own Superman soon? We can only wait and see!

Demi said I AM NOT THROWING AWAY MY SHOT pic.twitter.com/ZWFWKH1xqZ — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) January 30, 2018

Demi Lovato laying traps for the biggest game in the jungle THE LORD BLESS AND KEEP HER pic.twitter.com/dvZV0FEXKt — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) January 31, 2018

.@tyleroakley monitoring Demi Lovato and Henry Cavill's Insta flirting is him doing the Lord's work pic.twitter.com/R6ESNK3aAm — Tilly Jeanette (@tillyjeanette) January 30, 2018

Demi Lovato after posting lingerie pic right after following Henry Cavill on IG pic.twitter.com/vmZKL3Inw2 — Anal Eaze Keating 🧠 (@deaddilf69) January 30, 2018

Absolutely here for any Demi Lovato-Henry Cavill interactions…they’d be beautiful together omg pic.twitter.com/CGw4YmIT4m — Dasia Clark (@dasiaclark) January 30, 2018

i hope demi lovato and henry cavill invite me to their wedding i feel so close to them witnessing how they first met — nick (@nickmonkeys) January 30, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you hope to see a future romance between Demi and Henry? Let us know!