August Ames Revealed She Was Molested As Teen & Had Depression In Interview

The late August Ames, a popular porn actress who sadly committed suicide at the tender age of 23 on December 6, told podcast host Holly Randall of Unfiltered that she went through some horrific experiences growing up. August revealed that as a young teenager, her grandfather allegedly molested her. When she told her father about the harrowing sexual assault, he didn’t believe her. It ostracized her from her father’s entire family, and launched her into a deep depression.

In the months leading up to her tragic suicide, August confessed that she still dealt with depression. “Some days I’ll be fine, and if I’m not doing anything I’ll get these awful flashbacks of my childhood and I get very depressed. I can’t get out of bed and cancel my scenes for like a week or two,” August told Holly during the candid podcast interview — listen HERE. “It was just awful. It’s still recent where I have to keep myself occupied or else I start thinking about all that s–t and then I fall into a depression,” she shared. “I try to do therapy. I hate that word, I hate therapy.”

“I have an awful relationship with my dad,” August continued. “I tried to forget about it and talk to him about how I was feeling about my childhood and everything, because there was a lot of sexual molestation — not from my father but from his — so I had to suffer from being molested by my grandfather. When I finally told my dad he didn’t believe me. The issue was never resolved. All my life I grew up a liar by my dad and his side of the family.”

August (real name Mercedes Grabowski), died by “asphyxia due to hanging,” according to her autopsy report shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY by the Ventura County Medical Examiner Media spokesperson. The late actress starred in 270 porn films before her death. Her fans are in mourning over the shocking news, and they’re clashing with haters on Twitter. Some cruel people were making light of her death because she happened to be an adult actress. That’s disgusting. Many thought so, too. One person tweeted, “Seeing jokes about a woman’s suicide because she starred in adult films. F**k you people. You’re disgusting. Her life was just as valuable than (sic) anyone else’s. How heartless can you be?!”

