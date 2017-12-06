August Ames Cause Of Death Revealed: Porn Star Committed Suicide By Hanging

August Ames’ cause of death has been a mystery… until now. The Ventura County Medical Examiner Media spokesperson EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com the cause of her death.

This is a truly sad day. Porn star August Ames (born Mercedes Grabowski) tragically passed away at the age of 23 on Dec. 5, mere days after she defended herself on Twitter after she posted a controversial tweet. While her friends were quick to say that her death was a suicide, with no foul play detected, the cause of death had remained officially unknown until recently. The Ventura County Medical Examiner Media spokesperson EXCLUSIVELY shared with us the heartbreaking cause of August’s death, revealing, “Mercedes Grabowski died of asphyxia due to hanging. [The] manner is suicide.” While news of her suicide by hanging comes from the medical examiner, toxicology tests have yet to come back.

On Dec. 2, August had complained about having to do a scene with a male adult film actor who had done a gay scene previously, which ignited a tense back-and-forth between her and those who claimed she was being homophobic. At times, the tweets became pretty vicious. August’s friends have since arguing that the subsequent bullying August experienced had a part to play in her death, and considering the fact she took her own life, it is not out of the realm of possibility that dealing with the backlash on Twitter may have led to her suicide in some way. This just goes to show that your words have an effect on people, so you should always choose them wisely.

August, who acted in over 270 adult films, will be missed by many. Our hearts go out to August’s friends and family during this extremely difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, if anyone needs someone to talk to, please reach out to the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. It is never too late to ask for the help you need.