August Ames: 5 Things To Know About The Porn Star Who Died At 23

August Ames, an adult film star, died at 23 and right now, there are more questions than answers surrounding her death. Here’s everything you need to know about the late porn star’s life.



1. The circumstances surrounding her death are still unknown. Despite the fact that some of her friends think her death might be a suicide after August Ames endured online bullying, toxicology tests are still being conducted. For the time being, the official cause of death is still unknown. At this point, there is no sign of foul play.

2. The last message she sent out on Twitter was extremely cryptic. On Dec. 2, she took to Twitter to complain about having to do a scene with a male actor who had done gay porn. After receiving a lot flak on Twitter, she repeatedly tried defending herself, arguing that she was “taking extra steps to ensure my body is safe.” Before passing away on Dec. 5, the last thing she tweeted out to all of her followers was this:

fuck y’all — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 5, 2017

3. She used to work at a horse ranch. When she was 14 years old, she worked on a horse ranch in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she apparently cleaned stables and taught disabled children how to ride horses. In addition, she also worked as a bartender, in a tanning salon and as a yoga and Zumba instructor before she started her career in adult entertainment in 2013.

4. She grew up in military family. Born Mercedes Grabowski, August was reportedly raised in a military family, and lived in various places throughout Canada.

5. August is an award-winning adult performer. In addition to two AVN Awards, August also has won an X-Rated Critics Organization Award in 2015.

