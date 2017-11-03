Jon Gosselin Cried When He Saw Kate Left Their Son Collin Out Of Halloween Celebration

Jon Gosselin is extremely upset at the way Kate Gosselin is treating their son Collin, a source close to him EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and Halloween was the last straw for him.

Jon Gosselin, 40, and Kate Gosselin, 42, have been nowhere near on good terms since their 2009 divorce, and there’s been an unending drama surrounding the custody of their twins Madelyn and Cara, 16, and 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah. Now, a source close to Jon has EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Collin’s omission from her recent Halloween celebration has left him devastated. “The way Kate is handling things with Collin breaks Jon’s heart but he has no say. She controls everything, it’s her way or the highway when it comes to the kids, including Collin. When he saw that Kate left Collin out of Halloween, that his son was missing yet another family celebration Jon broke down and cried. He hates that she’s doing this to Collin and feels so helpless to stop her. He’s praying that the judge will side with him at their next custody hearing,” our source says. As we previously told you, Collin has “behavioral problems” and “special needs,” according to Kate, so he is currently enrolled in a program away from home and hasn’t lived with his family for quite a while now.

Aside from Collin, Jon and Kate have had some recent bout over their daughter Hannah, who refused to leave Jon’s side during a custody exchange — an event that led to Hannah being taken to the hospital. We reported earlier how Jon is really looking to change how he’s portrayed and rise above Kate’s depiction of him as a “deadbeat dad.” Our source added, “Jon’s one and only goal in life right now is getting more time with his kids. He’s doing everything he can to win their next custody battle.”

Apparently, Jon has settled down into a steady job and is hoping to translate that into more hours with his kids. “He’s totally overhauled his life, he’s even back working a regular job again. He’s an I.T. administrator, it’s a good stable job with decent pay,” our source said. “He still loves to DJ and he takes gigs whenever he can but he’s got a regular job now too because he knows that’s what he has to do to get his kids back. He’s really hopeful that this well help him get more time with his kids.” Check out these pics of when Jon worked at a T.G.I. Friday’s and see how far he’s come.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kate’s treatment of Collin is fair?