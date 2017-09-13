Kate Gosselin Accused Of ‘Punishing’ Daughter Hannah For Choosing Jon Over Her

After Kate and Jon Gosselin’s nasty dispute on Aug. 15, which was reportedly over their daughter Hannah, 13, his mother is speaking out. She claims Kate needs a psych eval and that Kate’s forcing the kids to ‘shun’ Hannah for taking Jon’s side.

Although it’s been eight years since Kate Gosselin, 42, and John Gosselin, 40, split, they are still at war over custody of their children — twins Cara and Madelyn, 16, and 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah. It’s been reported that the two have 50/50 custody of the kids. However, Jon explained their custody agreement in an interview in June 2016, where he claimed that he is allowed to see only four of their children at once, during weekly dinners and overnights every other weekend. Now, it’s unclear what will happen in terms of their custody agreement, due to multiple recent disputes the exes. One of those disputes being, an August 15 incident over Hannah, one of their sextuplets, which allegedly landed the former couple in court.

While the exact details about the dispute have yet to be confirmed, reports claimed that during a routine exchange of the kids, Jon and Kate got into a heated argument after Hannah allegedly refused to leave her mother. The tense situation reportedly resulted in Hannah suffering an arm injury. The 13-year-old reportedly needed medical attention. The alleged injury occurred when Kate was reportedly pulling Hannah away from her father, who was said to have encouraged Hannah to refuse to go with her mother. None of the above details have been confirmed by Jon, Kate or their lawyers. Jon’s lawyer did confirm to E! that there was an August 15 dispute.

Now, Jon’s mother is speaking out, and she’s playing hardball. “The judge claimed Jon had manipulated Hannah so she wouldn’t want to see Kate, [then] ended Jon’s 50/50 custody of her and separated Hannah from him for 30 days,” Jon’s mother explained to Life & Style of the alleged new custody rules a judge slapped him with after the August 15 dispute. “Also, now Jon will no longer see the other children except for a couple of hours on Sundays in a park,” she said.

“Kate needs psychological help,” Jon’s mother demanded, adding that she believes Kate is the one manipulating her grandchildren to turn against Jon. “The kids say the are scared to say or do anything,” she admitted. “If the kids spill something, they freak out and panic and cry as if we will hurt them,” because of how “scared” they are.

Jon’s mother even went as far as to claim that Kate began punishing Hannah after the incident because Hannah apparently chose to be with her father that day. Kate has been telling the kids to “shun” Hannah, as told my Jon’s mother. “Hannah said that Kate told them [the kids] not to talk to her in order to teach her a lesson. Hannah also said Kate took the children shopping for school supplies but wouldn’t buy her anything. She is punishing her,” Jon’s mother said.

She went on to explain that she believes Kate is trying to turn the kids against not only Jon, but her too. “Hannah told me that Kate made her and her brothers and sisters all chant, ‘We will not visit Jon.’ Not even, ‘We will not visit daddy.’ She makes them call him Jon. And Kate tells the kids she is afraid of me to alienate them from me, too.”

Jon’s mother said her main concern is for her grandchildren. “After everything that has happened, I demand a psych evaluation for Kate. I demand justice for Jon and these kids.”

Kate has yet to comment on Jon’s mother’s claims.

