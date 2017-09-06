Prince Harry Surprised By Meghan Markle’s ‘Romantic’ Declaration Of Love In ‘Vanity Fair’

It’s pretty hard to flatter a prince who’s spent their life being praised, but an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Meghan Markle did just that when she ‘humbled’ boyfriend Prince Harry by sharing her love for him in a recent interview with ‘Vanity Fair.’

While Meghan Markle, 36, was absolutely stunning on the cover of the October issue of Vanity Fair, we thought the most captivating part of her feature was her admission of love for Prince Harry — and so did he. “We’re a couple, we’re in love,” she told the magazine of her 32-year-old royal “boyfriend.” “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.” Now after a statement like that you just know Harry had to be touched, which a palace insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY he totally was!

“Harry is humbled and proud that Meghan would make such a sweet, public confession of her love for him,” a source close to the royal family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry feels the same way about Meghan and is happy that she shared with the world how she feels about him. The loving, public declaration caught Harry off guard, as Meghan kept most of the interview a secret. She wanted her words to be a nice, romantic surprise for her man and it worked.” Aww!

Meghan shared just a little bit more about their relationship in her interview, including how they keep things hush-hush. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” she said. “We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.” Click here to see Meghan and Prince Harry’s relationship timeline.

